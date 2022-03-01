National Bankshares Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$55.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK.B. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.90.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at C$45.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.34 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.26. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$21.86 and a twelve month high of C$47.07.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.