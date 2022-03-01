National Pension Service Has $125.93 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Anthem were worth $125,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Anthem by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after buying an additional 535,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Anthem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,337,000 after buying an additional 130,565 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $451.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $450.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.36 and a twelve month high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

