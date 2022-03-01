National Pension Service Has $363.51 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 631,399 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Adobe were worth $363,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $467.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.81 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $220.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

