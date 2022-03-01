National Pension Service Makes New $149.26 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

National Pension Service purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,448,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $149,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after buying an additional 1,450,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

