National Pension Service Sells 7,678 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,742,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $612,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPM opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $418.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

