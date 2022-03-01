Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NM stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.77). Navios Maritime had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 6,219.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

