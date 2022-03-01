Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NM stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $15.42.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.77). Navios Maritime had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 6,219.23%.
Navios Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
