Neil A. Schrimsher Sells 3,079 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,011. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $109.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

