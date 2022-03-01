Nephros, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nephros in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NEPH stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18. Nephros has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nephros by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Nephros by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,631,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nephros by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

