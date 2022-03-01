Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at KeyCorp

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NRDS. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdwallet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of Nerdwallet stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Nerdwallet has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Nerdwallet will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

