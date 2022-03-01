Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $496.39 million and $19.97 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.91 or 0.06635553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,186.81 or 0.99936235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002771 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 500,113,716 coins and its circulating supply is 500,113,117 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

