Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Cap of $496.36 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $496.36 million and $16.40 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00043239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.48 or 0.06767549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,390.12 or 0.99954715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00047514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002749 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 499,977,955 coins and its circulating supply is 499,977,356 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

