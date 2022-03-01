Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 30,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 152,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.1% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.72. 674,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,566,629. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $349.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.