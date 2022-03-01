Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 2,570 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

CAT stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

