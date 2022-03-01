Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $275.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

