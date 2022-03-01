Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,058.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,149.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3,318.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

