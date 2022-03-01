New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,325 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after acquiring an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 63,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,599. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

