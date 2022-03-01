Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.93. 500,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,875. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $135.11 and a 52-week high of $188.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

