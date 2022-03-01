NEXT Hits Market Cap of $537,893.38 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $537,893.38 and $143.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.09 or 0.00254409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001442 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001584 BTC.

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

