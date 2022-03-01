Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

NLSN traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. 41,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1,010.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $94,399,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nielsen by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nielsen by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Nielsen by 34,376.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

