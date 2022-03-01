Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives $54.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.68.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of NYSE NOAH traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. 173,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,310. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.29. Noah has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.88.
About Noah (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
