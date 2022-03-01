Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.17

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 1735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.01.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.29.
Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.