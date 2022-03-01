Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.17

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 1735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Noah by 0.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in Noah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after buying an additional 194,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,827 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

