Noodles & Company Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NDLS. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.84 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $312.51 million, a PE ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 95,376 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

