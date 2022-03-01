Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.91 million-$648.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.58 million.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.824-$9.133 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $223.24. The stock had a trading volume of 300,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,596. Nordson has a twelve month low of $189.74 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Nordson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Nordson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

