Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.Nordstrom also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.150-$3.500 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. 14,288,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,721,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

