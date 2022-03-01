Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $7.91 on Tuesday, hitting $130.01. 548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,407. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 99.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Novanta has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novanta by 758.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

