NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.54. 3,868,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,738. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

