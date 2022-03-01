Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.29.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NU traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,959,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,692,537. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55. NU has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $12.24.
About NU (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.
