Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get NU alerts:

Shares of NU traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,959,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,692,537. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55. NU has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NU (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.