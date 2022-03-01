Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:NUS opened at $46.39 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after buying an additional 642,738 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $23,609,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 347,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after buying an additional 264,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

