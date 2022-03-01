Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NUVB stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
