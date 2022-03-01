Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000.

NYSE:JLS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 13,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

