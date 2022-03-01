Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund makes up about 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NUV opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

