Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,800 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,990 ($26.70) to GBX 1,800 ($24.15) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.91) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.15) to GBX 1,550 ($20.80) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.81) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,413.64 ($32.38).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,352 ($18.14) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,470.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,675.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,255 ($30.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($17.68) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($13,351.54). Insiders bought 786 shares of company stock worth $1,040,254 over the last three months.

Ocado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.