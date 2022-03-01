OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,825,000. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 31,901.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 345,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 344,531 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.