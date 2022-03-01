Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Announces Earnings Results

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OLMA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $213.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

