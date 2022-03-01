OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olo Inc. makes online-ordering technology for restaurants. Olo Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OLO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

OLO opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. OLO has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OLO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $421,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,199.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

