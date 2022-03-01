ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ONTF opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.06 million and a PE ratio of -86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. ON24 has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON24 by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 351,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,997,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.