ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.78. ONEOK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$4.070 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.55. 127,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 825,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 26,416 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 35,217 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.