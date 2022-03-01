OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OneSpan by 809.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $135,946.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

