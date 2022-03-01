OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $58.86 Average PT from Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.65. 139,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,717,212.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,464 shares of company stock worth $3,249,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,808,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 598,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

