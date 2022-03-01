Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Lowered to C$118.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ONEX. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Onex in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$125.00 price target for the company. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ONEX opened at C$85.12 on Monday. Onex has a 1-year low of C$72.71 and a 1-year high of C$101.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$93.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$92.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

