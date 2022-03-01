Oppenheimer Comments on Franchise Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 63,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 635.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 54,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

