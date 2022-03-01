Oppenheimer Weighs in on Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS.

SIX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.51 per share, with a total value of $7,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,936,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 340,500 shares of company stock worth $12,881,250. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. H Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,753,000 after acquiring an additional 100,511 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,453,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% in the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.