Origin Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.75 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $122.80 million and $29.75 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

