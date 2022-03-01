Origin Sport Hits 1-Day Volume of $84,974.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $84,974.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00071792 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014457 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.