Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.64

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 18493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

OEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $876.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth $1,843,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after buying an additional 279,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,067 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

