Orion Group (ORN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ORN opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $100.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 538.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 55,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORN shares. TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

