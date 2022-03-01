Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.20.

ORA opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $88.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.36%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

