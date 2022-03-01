Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DNNGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $793.33.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

DNNGY opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.