Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $114.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

