Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $114.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.72.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
About Otonomy (Get Rating)
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otonomy (OTIC)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.