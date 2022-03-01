OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Short Interest Up 658.3% in February

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 658.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,229,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:OTRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. 1,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,401. OTR Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.